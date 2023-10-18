Tim Cook Secures China Minister’s Support Amidst iPhone Sales Slump

Amidst early indications of a slow start for the latest iPhone lineup in China, Tim Cook is seeking support from the country’s Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao, Bloomberg is reporting.

The meeting between Cook and Wang took place in Beijing against the backdrop of lackluster sales performance for the iPhone 15 in the country.

The two executives discussed the iPhone maker’s efforts to share in the “dividends of the Chinese market.” This comes as Apple’s sales outlook in the world’s second-largest economy has faced increased scrutiny.

Wentao expressed China’s welcome to Apple and other multinational corporations, urging them to participate in “win-win development” within the Chinese market, as conveyed in an official statement from the Chinese ministry.

This discussion occurred just one day after Washington implemented further measures aimed at limiting China’s capabilities in cutting-edge technology.

During the meeting, Tim Cook and Wang discussed Apple’s development in China and the ongoing trade relations between the United States and China.

Cook emphasized Apple’s deep appreciation for the progress it has achieved in China over the past thirty years, according to the Ministry of Commerce’s statement.

This marks Cook’s second visit to China this year, following Beijing’s recent decision to prohibit certain government agencies and state-owned companies from using Apple’s flagship iPhone, citing security concerns.

The latest iPhone 15 model faced a disappointing start in China, primarily due to the competitive impact of Huawei Technologies Co.’s 5G-capable Mate 60 phones.

Tim Cook’s goodwill visit began in Chengdu, located in southwestern China, where he paid a visit to an Apple store and observed a small-scale gaming competition.

Additionally, Apple contributed 25 million yuan (approximately $3.4 million) to a local charity fund dedicated to rural area development.