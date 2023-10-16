Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro Challenges Apple as iPhone 15 Falters in China

Apple latest iPhone 15 is encountering a disappointing start in the Chinese market, with sales declining when compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14, Bloomberg is reporting.

Sales of Apple’s flagship device have dropped by approximately 4.5% during the first 17 days following its release, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research.

Analysts at Jefferies, led by Edison Lee, believe that the iPhone 15 is experiencing an even steeper decline in sales, particularly due to the strong performance of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro.

If these initial estimates are correct, it would mark one of the weakest iPhone debuts in China since 2018 when local brands like Oppo and Vivo began to capture the attention of Asian consumers.

According to Counterpoint Research, the decline in iPhone sales in China can be attributed to a struggling economy trying to recover from the impacts of the Covid pandemic.

It’s worth noting that in the United States, the iPhone 15 is likely experiencing double-digit growth when compared to 2022 sales within the first nine days.

Image: Huawei Mate 60 Pro

However, in China, the iPhone 15’s release coincided with the successful launch of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro, which gained significant traction due to its advanced made-in-China processor.

Additionally, the Chinese government’s expansion of a ban on iPhone use in government agencies and state-owned companies has further added to Apple’s challenges in the country.

Counterpoint research director Jeff Fieldhack highlighted, “The US is hot right now with back-to-back stellar weekends for the new iPhone. It’s a positive sign from the biggest iPhone market in the world. So definitely takes some of the sting off the China numbers.”

Despite this initial setback, the longer-term impact on Apple’s presence in China remains uncertain.

Many analysts argue that Huawei’s growing prominence could erode Apple’s position in the higher-end market segment.