You Can Now Order a Free Telus 2024 Calendar

Telus has announced the return of its 2024 calendar, this time featuring an interactive experience through augmented reality. For Telus fans, this freebie will allow you to think about the company every day of the 2024 calendar year.

The telecom says every month will feature QR codes to bring its Telus critters to life in augmented reality. Also, every QR code scan will also result in a donation that “benefits animal well-being supported by TELUS Friendly Future Foundation.”

Telus says back by popular demand are critter stickers as well, which you can stick pretty much everywhere.

The calendars are free and available exclusively to current Telus customers with a valid account number. Due to limited print quantities, each customer is restricted to one calendar.

Customers can place orders through their My Telus accounts. After logging in, they will be directed to a checkout page to confirm their mailing address (you can also mail the calendar to a different address as well). The order will be processed upon completion, and customers will receive a confirmation page.

The calendars are expected to arrive by mail in approximately 6-8 weeks, with shipping beginning in December. Delays may occur during the holiday season, says the company.

For Telus customers without a My Telus account, the company provides an option to create an account for the purpose of ordering the calendar.