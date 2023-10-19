You Can Now Order a Free Telus 2024 Calendar

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus calendar 2024 png

Telus has announced the return of its 2024 calendar, this time featuring an interactive experience through augmented reality. For Telus fans, this freebie will allow you to think about the company every day of the 2024 calendar year.

The telecom says every month will feature QR codes to bring its Telus critters to life in augmented reality. Also, every QR code scan will also result in a donation that “benefits animal well-being supported by TELUS Friendly Future Foundation.”

Telus says back by popular demand are critter stickers as well, which you can stick pretty much everywhere.

The calendars are free and available exclusively to current Telus customers with a valid account number. Due to limited print quantities, each customer is restricted to one calendar.

Customers can place orders through their My Telus accounts. After logging in, they will be directed to a checkout page to confirm their mailing address (you can also mail the calendar to a different address as well). The order will be processed upon completion, and customers will receive a confirmation page.

The calendars are expected to arrive by mail in approximately 6-8 weeks, with shipping beginning in December. Delays may occur during the holiday season, says the company.

For Telus customers without a My Telus account, the company provides an option to create an account for the purpose of ordering the calendar.

Public Mobile Launches Sale on 60GB Canada/US Plan and More

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched another sale on select 5G plans, including its 60GB Canada-USA talk, text and data plan. Here’s what’s available right now for all customers: $50/60GB 5G Canada-US plan on a 90-day subscription (save $15/month) $45/50GB 5G plan on a 90-day subscription (save $10/month) These 90-day subscriptions mean you pay upfront and...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Bell, Telus, Quebecor Waive Charges to Israel and Afghanistan

Several more Canadian telecom companies have announced the waiving of various charges for calls and texts to Israel, Gaza, the West Bank, and Afghanistan. We previously shared Rogers had waived charges but here’s some more info on Telus, Bell and Quebecor as well. Bell, as of October 12, has waived home phone and post-paid long-distance...
John Quintet
3 days ago

Koodo Now Offers Free Amazon Prime for 3 Months on Select Plans

Telus-owned Koodo announced today that it is offering a three-month Amazon Prime membership as an add-on to its mobility service. The offer is available to both new and existing customers with plans starting at $55 per month. After the initial three months, the Amazon Prime membership will renew at its regular price of $9.99 per...
Gary Ng
1 week ago