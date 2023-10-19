iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Likely to Sport A18 Chips Says Analyst

Renowned Apple analyst Jeff Pu has reignited the buzz around the next-generation iPhone 16 models, claiming that all four versions of next year’s iPhone will transition to the A18 chip (via MacRumors).

As per Pu’s latest research note with Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, “all iPhone 16 models will feature A18,” signaling a significant departure from the existing A16 chip.

These A18 chips are expected to be manufactured using chipmaker TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process known as “N3E.”

For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro models presently employ the A17 Pro chip, based on TSMC’s first-generation 3nm process labeled “N3B,” which Pu has described as a “transition design.”

Pu has outlined his precise expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup:

iPhone 16: A18 chip (N3E)

iPhone 16 Plus: A18 chip (N3E)

iPhone 16 Pro: A18 Pro chip (N3E)

iPhone 16 Pro Max: A18 Pro chip (N3E)

One notable advantage of the N3E process, according to TSMC, is its cost-effectiveness and improved yield compared to its predecessor, N3B.

The impending shift from the A16 chip to the A18 chip for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus is expected to be a remarkable change in Apple’s chip lineup, as it bypasses an A17-branded chip altogether.

It’s essential to note that the iPhone 16 series is still approximately 11 months away from its official launch. Therefore, Pu’s revelations, including the marketing names, are based on informed speculation.

Whether Apple indeed proceeds with the A18 and A18 Pro branding remains uncertain, and it is possible that Apple may follow its recent nomenclature of A17 and A18 Pro chips.