New on Disney+ Canada: November 2023

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

We’re rounding the corner into November and that means another list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada. Check out the full list of new shows and movies below:

Star

NOVEMBER 1

  • Black Cake (Three-Episode Premiere)
  • The Lions of Sicily (I Leoni di Sicilia) (S2, New Episodes)
  • The Three Detectives (Die Drei !!!) (S1)

NOVEMBER 2

  • The Kardashians (S4, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 3

  • Goosebumps (S1, New Episode)
  • Quiz Lady
  • The Mill

NOVEMBER 7

  • American Dad (S19, New Episode)
  • Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
  • My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)
  • Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 8

  • Black Cake (New Episode)
  • Killer Vacation (Últimas Férias) (S1)
  • Vigilante (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)

NOVEMBER 9

  • The Kardashians (S4, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 10

  • Goosebumps (S1, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 12

  • Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)
  • The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 14

  • American Dad (S19, New Episode)
  • Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
  • FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (Two-Episode Premiere)
  • My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)
  • Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 15

  • Black Cake (New Episode)
  • Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1© Story (All Episodes)
  • FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S2)
  • I’m Your Fan (Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continúa) (S1)
  • Vigilante (S1, New Episodes)

NOVEMBER 16

  • Drive with Swizz Beatz (All Episodes)
  • The Kardashians (S4, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 17

  • Goosebumps (S1, New Episode)
  • Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream
  • The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs (S1)

NOVEMBER 19

  • The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 21

  • American Dad (S19, New Episode)
  • Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
  • FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (New Episode)
  • My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)
  • Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 22

  • Black Cake (New Episode)
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)
  • Vigilante (S1, New Episodes)

NOVEMBER 26

  • Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)
  • Faraway Downs (All Six Chapters)
  • The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 28

  • American Dad (S19, New Episode)
  • Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
  • FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (New Episode)
  • My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)
  • Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 29

  • FX’s American Horror Stories (S3, Four-Episode Premiere)
  • Black Cake (New Episode)
  • The Artful Dodger (S1)
  • Vigilante (S1, New Episodes)

Disney

NOVEMBER 1

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1)
  • Behind the Attraction (S2)
  • The Doc and Bella Are In! (S1)

NOVEMBER 8

  • Daddies on Request (Papás por Encargo) (S2)
  • The Santa Clauses (S2, Two-Episode Premiere)

NOVEMBER 15

  • The Santa Clauses (S2, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 17

  • Dashing Through the Snow

NOVEMBER 22

  • PJ Masks (S5)
  • The Santa Clauses (S2, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 23

  • The Naughty Nine

NOVEMBER 29

  • The Santa Clauses (S2, New Episode)

Marvel

NOVEMBER 2

  • Loki (S2, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 3

  • Marvel Studios: Legends (S2, New Episodes)

NOVEMBER 9

  • Loki (S2, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 29

  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2

Star Wars

NOVEMBER 8

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, Six New Episodes)

National Geographic

NOVEMBER 10

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President

NOVEMBER 22

  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23)

Click here to sign up for Disney+ Canada.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

MPs Summons Contractors and Officials Amid RCMP Probe into ArriveCan App

Members of Parliament voted unanimously on Tuesday to summon private contractors, senior government officials, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for questioning over the ArriveCan app, reports the Globe and Mail. The decision by the government operations committee comes in response to a Globe and Mail report indicating that the RCMP is investigating alleged...
John Quintet
34 mins ago