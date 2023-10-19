New on Disney+ Canada: November 2023

We’re rounding the corner into November and that means another list of
what’s new on Disney+ Canada. Check out the full list of new shows and movies below: Star
NOVEMBER 1
Black Cake (Three-Episode Premiere)
The Lions of Sicily (I Leoni di Sicilia) (S2, New Episodes)
The Three Detectives (Die Drei !!!) (S1)
NOVEMBER 2
The Kardashians (S4, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 3
Goosebumps (S1, New Episode)
Quiz Lady
The Mill
NOVEMBER 7
American Dad (S19, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)
Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 8
Black Cake (New Episode)
Killer Vacation (Últimas Férias) (S1)
Vigilante (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)
NOVEMBER 9
The Kardashians (S4, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 10
Goosebumps (S1, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 12
Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 14
American Dad (S19, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (Two-Episode Premiere)
My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)
Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 15
Black Cake (New Episode)
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1© Story (All Episodes)
FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S2)
I’m Your Fan (Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continúa) (S1)
Vigilante (S1, New Episodes)
NOVEMBER 16
Drive with Swizz Beatz (All Episodes)
The Kardashians (S4, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 17
Goosebumps (S1, New Episode)
Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream
The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs (S1)
NOVEMBER 19
The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 21
American Dad (S19, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (New Episode)
My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)
Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 22
Black Cake (New Episode)
The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)
Vigilante (S1, New Episodes)
NOVEMBER 26
Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)
Faraway Downs (All Six Chapters)
The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 28
American Dad (S19, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (New Episode)
My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)
Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 29
FX’s American Horror Stories (S3, Four-Episode Premiere)
Black Cake (New Episode)
The Artful Dodger (S1)
Vigilante (S1, New Episodes)
Disney
NOVEMBER 1
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1)
Behind the Attraction (S2)
The Doc and Bella Are In! (S1)
NOVEMBER 8
Daddies on Request (Papás por Encargo) (S2)
The Santa Clauses (S2, Two-Episode Premiere)
NOVEMBER 15
The Santa Clauses (S2, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 22
PJ Masks (S5)
The Santa Clauses (S2, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 29
The Santa Clauses (S2, New Episode)
Marvel
Marvel Studios: Legends (S2, New Episodes)
NOVEMBER 29
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2
Star Wars
NOVEMBER 8
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, Six New Episodes)
National Geographic
NOVEMBER 10
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
NOVEMBER 22
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23)
