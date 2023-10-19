Toyota Joins Tesla’s North American Charging Standard

John Quintet
5 seconds ago

Toyota has entered into an agreement with Tesla to implement the latter’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) in its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) starting in 2025, reports Tesla North.

This development is in line with Toyota’s overarching electrification strategy and will provide Toyota and Lexus customers with access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.

Beginning in 2025, select Toyota and Lexus BEVs, including an upcoming three-row battery-electric Toyota SUV, will be equipped with NACS ports. This SUV will be manufactured at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky. Additionally, customers with vehicles that have the Combined Charging System (CCS) will be offered an adapter to enable NACS charging from 2025 onward.

The move aims to improve the charging experience for Toyota and Lexus customers, whether they are charging their vehicles at home or in public locations. Through their respective mobile apps, Toyota and Lexus already provide access to an extensive network of over 84,000 charging ports in North America. The adoption of NACS will further expand the availability of DC fast chargers, offering customers more options and increased travel flexibility.

Timeline of Automakers Adopting Tesla’s NACS:

  • May 26: Ford
  • June 9: GM
  • June 20: Rivian
  • June 27: Volvo
  • June 29: Polestar
  • June 29: Electrify America
  • July 7: Mercedes-Benz
  • July 19: Nissan
  • August 18: Honda & Acura
  • September 22: Jaguar
  • October 5: Hyundai & Kia
  • October 17: BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce
  • October 19: Toyota and Lexus

Tesla’s charging adapter is much smaller in design compared to the other EV charging standard, CCS2, which is used in Europe. This reminds me of a Betamax versus VHS war but for an EV charging standard instead.

Major automakers yet to adopt NACS include Stellantis and Volkswagen. But given how the majority of the auto industry has adopted Tesla’s NACS, it’s only a matter of time before we see these last holdouts join as well. BMW just joined earlier this week and was one of the major last holdouts.

