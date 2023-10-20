Sonos Holiday Sale: Save 20% Off Home Theatre Sets

Sonos is set to launch a promotion just in time for the holidays, offering 20% off home theatre sets.

The sale will take place from October 27-29, offering the company’s best-selling home theatre sets on discount available online and at select retailers. The sale is aimed at letting buyers get a head start on their holiday shopping.

Check out the list of what’s on sale below according to Sonos:

This is by far the best time to jump on a Sonos home theatre set when they are on sale. The Arc soundbar with Sub is a killer combo for some booming sound.

Click here to check out the Sonos website to plan your next home theatre purchase.

