How to Watch UFC 294 in Canada: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

After Charles Oliveira withdrew from the UFC 294 main event due to injury, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced a replacement that has garnered significant attention.

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will now face Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch, following their initial bout at UFC 284 in February.

The UFC 294 main event is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, with the main card starting at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. The event will be available for viewing in the U.S. on ESPN Plus PPV and in the UK on TNT Sports.

How to watch UFC 294 in Canada?  

In Canada, you can watch via through your supported TV cable company with the pay-per-view priced at $65 CAD (well, $64.99 CAD). You can catch preliminary action on TSN.

In their previous encounter, Makhachev defeated Volkanovski in a unanimous points decision after five rounds. The rematch comes sooner than many had anticipated. Makhachev, who has an eight-year winning streak, is favored to win again. Known for his skills in Sambo, the Russian fighter also demonstrated strong striking abilities in their first match.

Alexander Volkanovski, who usually competes in the Featherweight division, held his own against Makhachev in their initial bout. He described the 25-minute fight as “fun” and dispelled any notion that he would be dominated by the heavier opponent.

The upcoming fight offers Volkanovski a chance to join a select group of fighters who have held UFC titles in multiple weight classes simultaneously. To date, only Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo have achieved this feat. Whether the Australian fighter will join this elite list remains to be seen.

