Matter 1.2 Update Brings Support for Robovacs, Dishwashers and More

The Connectivity Standards Alliance has released Matter 1.2, an update to its smart home standard that includes nine new device types and various improvements. The update is now available for device makers to integrate into their products, with market releases expected later this year and into 2024.

Since its initial release, Matter has seen significant growth, including a 24% increase in the number of companies joining the Matter Working Group. The standard has also outpaced typical industry adoption cycles, enabling existing smart home hubs to become Matter controllers through software updates.

The new device types in Matter 1.2 range from refrigerators and room air conditioners to robotic vacuums and air quality sensors. These additions aim to bring enhanced interoperability and functionality to smart home ecosystems.

You can check out the full list below of new device types that are now supported with this Matter 1.2 update:

Refrigerators : Supports temperature control and monitoring; applicable to deep freezers, wine, and kimchi fridges.

: Supports temperature control and monitoring; applicable to deep freezers, wine, and kimchi fridges. Room Air Conditioners : Adds support for standalone units with temperature and fan mode control.

: Adds support for standalone units with temperature and fan mode control. Dishwashers : Includes basic functionality like remote start and progress notifications; supports alarms for operational errors.

: Includes basic functionality like remote start and progress notifications; supports alarms for operational errors. Laundry Washers : Allows for progress notifications; dryers to be supported in future updates.

: Allows for progress notifications; dryers to be supported in future updates. Robotic Vacuums : Supports remote start, progress notifications, and additional features like cleaning modes and status details.

: Supports remote start, progress notifications, and additional features like cleaning modes and status details. Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarms : Supports notifications, audio and visual signaling, and self-testing; includes concentration sensing for carbon monoxide.

: Supports notifications, audio and visual signaling, and self-testing; includes concentration sensing for carbon monoxide. Air Quality Sensors : Can capture and report various air quality metrics; includes an Air Quality Cluster for AQI information.

: Can capture and report various air quality metrics; includes an Air Quality Cluster for AQI information. Air Purifiers : Utilizes Air Quality Sensor type; includes functionality from Fans and optional Thermostats; monitors filter status.

: Utilizes Air Quality Sensor type; includes functionality from Fans and optional Thermostats; monitors filter status. Fans: Now a separate, certifiable device type; supports various movements and modes, and allows for airflow direction change.

Core improvements to the Matter 1.2 specification include enhancements for European markets, added descriptions of device appearance, and under-the-hood enhancements to the SDK and testing tools. The Alliance recently completed a Specification Validation Event, signalling a significant resource commitment from participating companies.

Looking ahead, the Connectivity Standards Alliance plans to continue its bi-annual release cadence, with two new updates expected next year. As Matter expands its footprint, more products compliant with the new device types are expected to hit the market.

The Matter smart home standard is supported by Apple letting you manage them from your iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with devices securely synced to iCloud Keychain. You can manage your Matter accessories by going to Settings > General > Matter Accessories on your iPhone or iPad.