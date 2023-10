Apple has released a new 30-second ad touting mobile gaming on the iPhone 15 Pro on Wednesday.

“The next level of mobile gaming is here. Up to 20 percent faster GPU for the best graphics performance in an iPhone ever. Up to 2x faster Neural Engine,” says Apple.

“And industry-leading speed and efficiency. The A17 Pro chip on iPhone 15 Pro is a game changer. Literally,” explains the iPhone maker.

The video shows a dude gaming on his iPhone 15 Pro and the experience sends him crashing through a building on onto a subway. Yeah, that’s where we all want to play our games, on a touchscreen, right?

Check out the ad ‘Pro Power’ below: