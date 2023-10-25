How to Watch Xbox Partner Preview and What to Expect

Xbox is hosting a special live stream presentation today, dubbed the ‘Xbox Partner Preview’. This event will provide updates on known quantities as well as offer a few surprises from third-party partners.

Announced earlier this week, Xbox confirms that the broadcast event will include “a fresh mix of indie games and familiar favourites from our third-party partners.” It’s confirmed that third-party studios such as Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Remedy Entertainment, Studio Wildcard and others will be featured.

The Xbox Partner Preview will include “more than 20 minutes of trailers and new gameplay footage.” The company has confirmed that games such as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Alan Wake 2, Ark: Survival Ascended, and Dungeons of Hinterberg will all be featured. Each of the game’s features will be coming to Xbox consoles and Windows. It’s also said new info based on upcoming Game Pass titles will be revealed.

You might want to get a look at this 👀

​

Tune in to the Xbox Partner Preview, streaming October 25 @ 10am PT for updates on partner games like Alan Wake 2, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, ARK: Survival Ascended, Dungeons of Hinterberg and more: https://t.co/00RFUsT9jE |… pic.twitter.com/ux0nIq0w9U — Xbox (@Xbox) October 23, 2023

It’s important to note that Xbox has confirmed that the Partner Preview will not include and information or announcements regarding the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard. So, don’t expect to hear anything regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Diablo 4, etc.

As for what sort of surprises may be in store, fans are still hungry for more info on Hollow Knight: Silksong. Following a trailer during the 2022 Xbox Games Showcase, Team Cherry did delay the game out of its initial H1 2023 window. There’ll also likely be quite a bit of indie representation throughout the show.

The Xbox Partner Preview begins at 1PM ET/10AM PT. To tune in, be sure to check out the official Xbox YouTube channel and Twitch. On YouTube, the live stream will be broadcast in 4K @ 60fps. Twitch stream and other social channels will have 1080p footage.