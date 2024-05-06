New ‘Apple Pencil Pro’ Leaked in Apple Website Code

An elusive clue, hidden within the source code of Apple’s Japanese website, hints at an ‘Apple Pencil Pro’ announcement at the forthcoming Apple Event (via MacRumors).

While not officially confirmed by the Cupertino giant, the presence of this code snippet suggests a possible ‘Apple Pencil Pro’ unveiling at tomorrow’s keynote.

Machine translation of the leaked code says:

“Folded green, yellow, orange, and blue paper forms the Apple logo. Inside the logo, you can see the creator’s hand holding the Apple Pencil Pro and drawing.”

Amidst the buzz, analysts foresee the introduction of a new Apple Pencil, adorned with rumoured features like a novel “squeeze” gesture and immersive haptic feedback. Vision Pro integration also remains a strong possibility, potentially accompanying the release of visionOS 2.

Apple introduced the second-generation Apple Pencil back in 2018. With the emergence of newer models, such as the USB-C equipped Apple Pencil, the original from 2015 faces potential discontinuation alongside the ninth-generation iPad.

In addition to the speculated Apple Pencil Pro, the Apple Event is expected to bring an array of unveilings. Enthusiasts eagerly await the introduction of two new iPad Pro variants, anticipated to boast Apple’s groundbreaking M4 chip.

Alongside these, a refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Air and its revamped 10.9-inch counterpart are also expected for debut, accompanied by a redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPads.