New on Paramount+ Canada: November 2023

This November, Paramount+ is set to roll out a wide range of new series, movies, and special programs.

The lineup includes the Season 15 premiere of “Ink Master” on November 1, the launch of the new series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” on November 5, and the debut of “The Curse” on November 10, among others.

Next month will also see the launch of a new premier subscription option for Paramount+ in Canada, plus an ad-tier in 2024. Streaming seems to be getting more expensive on the daily.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount+ Canada in November 2023 below:

Wednesday, November 1

Ink Master

Isle of MTV: Malta 2023

Thursday, November 3

Dead Shot

The Rescue: The Weight of the World

Sunday, November 5

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tuesday, November 7

De La Calle

Drunk History, Seasons 1-6

The Imitation Game

Young Dylan

Friday, November 10

The Curse

Accused, Season 1

Black Site

Bring on the Dancing Horses, Season 1

Sunday, November 12

Hot Mess Holiday

Monday, November 13

Criminal Minds, Seasons 7-12

Tuesday, November 14

An Officer and a Gentleman

Monster High

Pay or Die

Without a Paddle

Thursday, November 16

Anderson “Spider” Silva, Season 1

Friday, November 17

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

You’re Killing Me

Tuesday, November 21

The Hills – Seasons 1-6

The Hills New Beginnings, Seasons 1-2

The Terminal

NCIS: Sydney

Suburbicon

Blue’s Clues & You

A Song Film by Kishi Bashi – ‘Omoiyari’

Alive in Bronze

Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney

Last Songs from Kabul

Tattoo on My Brain

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Choice is Yours

Wednesday, November 22

Good Burger 2

Good Burger

Thursday, November 23

One Trillion Dollars

Sheroes

Friday, November 24

Cross Country Christmas

Tuesday, November 28

Smashing Glass

A Bad Mom’s Christmas

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Digman! Season 1

Love the Coopers

Point Break

Standing Up, Falling Down

The Manchurian Candidate

Wednesday, November 29

Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage

Thursday, November 30