New on Paramount+ Canada: November 2023

Austin Blake
2 days ago

Paramount november 2023

This November, Paramount+ is set to roll out a wide range of new series, movies, and special programs.

The lineup includes the Season 15 premiere of “Ink Master” on November 1, the launch of the new series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” on November 5, and the debut of “The Curse” on November 10, among others.

Next month will also see the launch of a new premier subscription option for Paramount+ in Canada, plus an ad-tier in 2024. Streaming seems to be getting more expensive on the daily.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount+ Canada in November 2023 below:

Wednesday, November 1

  • Ink Master
  • Isle of MTV: Malta 2023

Thursday, November 3

  • Dead Shot
  • The Rescue: The Weight of the World

Sunday, November 5

  • Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tuesday, November 7

  • De La Calle
  • Drunk History, Seasons 1-6
  • The Imitation Game
  • Young Dylan

Friday, November 10

  • The Curse
  • Accused, Season 1
  • Black Site
  • Bring on the Dancing Horses, Season 1

Sunday, November 12

  • Hot Mess Holiday

Monday, November 13

  • Criminal Minds, Seasons 7-12

Tuesday, November 14

  • An Officer and a Gentleman
  • Monster High
  • Pay or Die
  • Without a Paddle

Thursday, November 16

  • Anderson “Spider” Silva, Season 1

Friday, November 17

  • A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
  • You’re Killing Me

Tuesday, November 21

  • The Hills –  Seasons 1-6
  • The Hills New Beginnings, Seasons 1-2
  • The Terminal
  • NCIS: Sydney
  • Suburbicon
  • Blue’s Clues & You
  • A Song Film by Kishi Bashi – ‘Omoiyari’
  • Alive in Bronze
  • Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
  • Last Songs from Kabul
  • Tattoo on My Brain
  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Choice is Yours

Wednesday, November 22

  • Good Burger 2
  • Good Burger

Thursday, November 23

  • One Trillion Dollars
  • Sheroes

Friday, November 24

  • Cross Country Christmas

Tuesday, November 28

  • Smashing Glass
  • A Bad Mom’s Christmas
  • Bad Santa
  • Bad Santa 2
  • Digman! Season 1
  • Love the Coopers
  • Point Break
  • Standing Up, Falling Down
  • The Manchurian Candidate

Wednesday, November 29

  • Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage

Thursday, November 30

  • Classified, Season 1
P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

X Targets YouTube, LinkedIn as Rivals; Plans Newswire Service

In an all-company meeting on Thursday, executives at X (formerly Twitter), identified YouTube and LinkedIn as potential future competitors, according to sources, reports Bloomberg. The meeting was the first time owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino have jointly addressed the entire company. The source also revealed that the executives discussed plans to launch a...
John Quintet
36 mins ago

X Celebrates One-Year Milestone with Growth, New Features: CEO

On the eve of its one-year anniversary under new ownership and management, X CEO Linda Yaccarino outlined the platform's achievements and future prospects in a comprehensive update. "I am incredibly proud of the work our team has been doing to accelerate the future of X," said Yaccarino on Thursday in a blog post. She then...
John Quintet
3 hours ago

What’s New in iOS 17.2 Beta 1

Apple released iOS 17.2 beta 1 and more yesterday for developers to download and test. This update brings the new Journaling app, plus some more features. Zollotech has an excellent walkthrough breaking down what’s new in iOS 17.2 beta: Journal App: A new Journal app allows users to document their thoughts and activities. The app...
Gary Ng
4 hours ago