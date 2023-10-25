Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Oct. 25

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at $9 plus the All-Inclusive 25 GB plan at $45 make a scary-good monthly payment.
Get a $5/month discount on All-Inclusive mobile plans when you bring your own phone.
Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB, 50GB and 60GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.
Data and price for life! Take advantage of an All-Inclusive Canada 60 GB plan at $75/month ($60/month when combined with an Internet plan) or an All-Inclusive Canada-US 60 GB plan at $80/month ($65/month when combined with an Internet plan).
Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.
Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.
Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.
Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.
Monthly savings on various smart phones
Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max and save up to $840 with Bring-it-Back and Trade-In.
Savings of up to $463 on Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.
Ongoing deals:
Save up to 40% over 24 months when you trade in your Pixel 6 Pro and get the Pixel 8 Pro with Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment
Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plans.
Bring your own device and get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years on any 5G+ plan in QC and a $10 monthly bill credit in other regions.
Get your new Samsung Galaxy S23 and save up to $1,095
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Save up to $1,102 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Splash into savings and get 120GB of data for $85 per month in main regions and get 50GB of data for $65 per month in QC
Get the iPhone 15 Pro and save up to 60% over 24 months when you trade in your iPhone 13 Pro. With Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment.
Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 on a two-year TELUS Easy Payment term and get bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you activate or add a new line.
Get exclusive student access to 65GB of data for $55 per month. New activations only, when you bring your own device. (Ontario only)
Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Upgrade and save up to $610 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.
Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 40GB of CAN-U.S. data for $55 per month in Quebec, 50GB of data for $55/mo in Ontario, or 50GB for $60/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Get yours today with a nationwide unlimited data plan starting at $45/mo. with Digital discount.
Bring your family to Freedom and get 5G plans starting at: 30GB for $45/mo
Ongoing deals:
Freedom is waiving long-distance and SMS charges for customers to Israel, West Bank and Gaza Strip from Oct 7 – 31, 2023. Roaming charges for customers in those regions will also be waived during that period.
Add an extra line to your account with unlimited talk & text, starting at only $19/mo.
Get the new value-packed plan with 50GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $45/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.
Get 20GB of data that you can use across Canada, for only $34/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.
Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount
Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited plan with 50GB of 5G data for $45/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.
Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
