Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers to download and test, including iOS 17.2 beta. Check out what’s for download below right now:

Xcode 15.1 beta 2 (15C5028h)

iOS 17.2 beta (21C5029g)

iPadOS 17.2 beta (21C5029g)

macOS 14.2 beta (23C5030f)

watchOS 10.2 beta (21S6331f)

tvOS 17.2 beta (21K5330g)

Stay tuned to hear about what’s new in these releases. Equivalent public beta builds should be out shortly today or tomorrow.