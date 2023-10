New on Crave: November 2023

Highlights include the series premiere of Love Island Games, the movie premiere of No Hard Feelings, and the debut of HBO Max’s Bookie series. Check out the list of everything coming to Crave in November 2023 below:

Other articles in the category: Bell

Bell Warns Canadian Broadcasting on Brink as U.S. Streamers Dominate Bell issued a stark warning to the Canadian government, stating that the Canadian broadcasting system is at risk of collapse unless measures are taken to ensure access to popular foreign TV content. The telecom giant's concerns made to the federal government in March come as U.S. companies increasingly offer streaming services directly to Canadian consumers,...

Comparing Rogers, Telus and Bell 5G at Canadian NHL Arenas As the 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) season unfolds, fans are not just flocking to Canadian arenas for the on-ice action. The digital experience, facilitated by 5G networks, is becoming increasingly integral to the overall enjoyment of the game. A recent analysis by Opensignal evaluated the 5G network performance at seven major NHL venues in...