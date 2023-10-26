New on Prime Video Canada: November 2023

Austin Blake
23 hours ago

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced what’s coming to the streaming service next month.

In November 2023, viewers can tune in to the second season of Invincible for more action and drama, or watch 007: Road to a Million, a reality TV series hosted by Succession’s Brian Cox. The holiday romantic comedy Ex-Mas features Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester and Upload’s Robbie Amell. For documentary and K-Pop enthusiasts, BTS: Yet to Come to Cinemas offers a look at the music group’s major concert experience.

On Prime Video Channels, available content includes Real Housewives series on Hayu, The Godfather on STARZ, and Fargo S5 on Citytv+. Black Friday Deals from November 17 to 27 offer movie rentals for $2.99 or less, including titles like Meg 2: The Trench and No Hard Feelings.

The full list of what’s new on Prime Video in Canada for November 2023 is below:

November 1

  • Fifty Shades Freed
  • A Bridge Too Far
  • A Family Thing
  • Barbershop
  • Beauty Shop
  • Firewalker
  • Four Weddings and A Funeral
  • The Mod Squad
  • West Side Story

November 2

  • Girl’s Play (Exclusive Content)
  • Knuckle Girl (Amazon Original)
  • P.I. Meena

November 3

  • Asteroid City (Exclusive Content)
  • Invincible S2 (Amazon Original)
  • Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

November 4

  • ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty versus Andrade

November 5

  • Diamond In the Sky
  • Listening Ears

November 8

  • Pal Norte Festival (Exclusive Content)

November 9

  • BTS: Yet to Come to Cinemas
  • Comedy Island S1 (Amazon Original)

November 10

  • Kandahar
  • 007 Road To A Million (Amazon Original)

November 16

  • Bihter (Exclusive Content)
  • The Great Indian Family

November 17

  • ExMas (Amazon Original)
  • Twin Love (Amazon Original)

November 21

  • Bottoms (Exclusive Content)

November 22

  • Comedy Island Japan (Amazon Original)

November 23

  • Self-Modulation (Exclusive Content)

November 24

  • Hypnotic (Exclusive Content)
  • Elf Me (Amazon Original)

November 28

  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding III

November 30

  • 3 Idiot Heroes (Exclusive Content)

Prime Video Channels Highlights:

  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Hayu on 10/26
  • Godfather or Harlem S3 on STARZ on 11/10
  • Fargo S5 on Citytv+ on 11/21

Leaving Prime Video in November:

  • Neighbors (11/3)
  • The Purge (11/8)
  • Legally Blonde (11/14)
  • Burn Notice (11/17)
  • Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City (11/21)
  • A Dog’s Purpose (11/30)

