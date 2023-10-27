Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Reaches Over 45 Million Pre-Registrations

Steve Vegvari
6 hours ago

Activision Blizzard announces that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has crossed over 45 million pre-registrations well ahead of its launch in Spring 2024.

As part of its 20th anniversary, the Call of Duty team put together a blog post, highlighting the franchise’s blockbuster success. In part, it’s announced that a whopping 45 million players have pre-registered Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on iOS and Android.

“In Spring 2024, prepare to join over 45 million fans who have already pre-registered Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and prepare your squad to drop into two painstakingly-recreated Battle Royale maps..” the post reads.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is the mobile spin-off of the widely successful battle royale title. As the original Warzone was recently sunset, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile provides players with a bit of nostalgia for the roots of the game. The team confirms that both Verdansk and Rebirth Island, two unplayable maps, will be available.

The game is said to retain much of the authenticity when it comes to the gameplay experience. Up to 120 players will drop into a match and battle it out to be the winning player or team. Much like the core Warzone experience, the map will come under siege of a shrinking circle, forcing players into a more confined battlefield. The game will also support a number of familiar weapons.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is also confirmed to have shared progression and Battle Pass integration with Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. With cross-progression enabled, player level and XP will carry over and reflect between the core game on console and PC and in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. 

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is being developed by Digital Legends Entertainment, with support from Beenox, Demonware, and Activision Shanghai. It was first announced in 2022.

In other Call of Duty-related news, Modern Warfare 3 is preparing its launch across  PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC on November 10th. 

