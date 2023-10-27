Quebecor’s Fizz Marks 5-Year Anniversary with Special Deals

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

fizz deals anniversary

Quebecor’s Fizz is celebrating its 5-year anniversary with a series of promotional deals aimed at rewarding its members. The offers, which are available to any member with an active mobile plan as of November 1, include significant data bonuses and discounts on phones.

For the first deal, members with a mobile plan that includes data will receive five My Rewards perks, each equivalent to the amount of gigabytes in their existing plan.

For example, a member with a 20 GB data plan will receive five perks of 20 GB each, totaling 100 GB of free data. These perks will be credited to members’ accounts by November 25.

Additionally, members will also receive a My Rewards perk that provides an additional 15% discount on any phone, including those already discounted. This perk will be available in members’ accounts starting November 25.

Fizz has also teased the upcoming release of two mystery plans, details of which have not yet been disclosed.

To take advantage of these deals, members must activate their SIM card and mobile plan with data by November 1. The company encourages new subscriptions, noting that members can change their plans at any time to benefit from future offers.

Thanks Alex

