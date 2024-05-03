Freedom Mobile Deal Offers Pre-Owned iPhone 12 for $120

1 hour ago

Apple’s iPhone 12 launched back in October 2020, making it nearly four years old. If you’re looking for a certified pre-owned iPhone 12, Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is offering it for $5/month over 24 months with MyTab financing.

What’s the minimum plan for this refurb iPhone 12? Freedom Mobile says a minimum $39/month plan after Digital Discount is required. So that means you’ll be paying at least $39/month for your plan and $5/month for the iPhone 12 over 24 months.

The retail price of the iPhone 12 is listed as $449 while Freedom Mobile says savings are $329, making the phone price $120 ($5 x 24 months). That’s not a bad deal if you need a basic phone for your kid, but you do need to pay at least $39/month for your phone plan. Freedom has a $40/75GB Canada-US plan that qualifies.

We’ve previously seen the aging iPhone 12 go on sale for $499. At $120 over two years, that’s cheaper than dealing with the hassles of Facebook Marketplace. Again, this isn’t a new phone but it’s certified pre-owned, meaning these are open-box returns and such with likely minimal usage and wear.

Some RFD users noted their $29/50GB ‘winback’ plan qualifies for this pre-owned iPhone 12 offer. Your mileage may vary.

