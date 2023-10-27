Videotron Issues Lockout Notice After Union Rejects Offer

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

After 18 rounds of negotiations with Laurentien-area Local SEVL-2815 (Gatineau) and multiple high-level meetings with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Videotron’s proposals for a new collective agreement have been turned down, explained the telecom on Friday.

In an attempt to resolve the impasse, Videotron presented what it says is a comprehensive offer on October 10, which the union chose not to endorse. The offer was subsequently rejected by union members. The previous agreement expired on August 31, 2021.

Videotron’s proposal included a 14.5% wage increase over a seven-year period, along with lump-sum payments equivalent to 3% of an employee’s salary, totaling a 17.5% increase. When combined with the 4% annual raise that over 70% of employees are eligible for, the total increase would amount to 45.5% over seven years, it explained.

Quebecor-owned Videotron also expressed the need to expand outsourcing efforts, citing 350 unfilled positions at its call centres despite ongoing recruitment initiatives. Videotron has committed to not laying off employees for roles that are outsourced.

Due to the union’s refusal to accept the offer, Videotron management served a lockout notice, effective 5 a.m. on Monday, October 30, impacting 214 employees. The company remains hopeful for a resolution to the dispute and aims to reach an agreement with the union.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Feds Clarify Telus Spectrum Transfer Approval in Manitoba

Recently, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) approved the transfer of wireless spectrum from X-Spectrum 2 (formerly Xplore Mobile) to Telus in Manitoba. When reached for clarification on the federal department’s approval this year, compared to denying a similar transfer request from Xplore Mobile to Telus last year, ISED provided some more details behind...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

CRTC Mulls Easing Content Spending Rules for Corus

Canada's telecommunications regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), is contemplating easing Canadian content spending requirements for Corus Entertainment. The company has cited labour unrest in the U.S. entertainment industry and high inflation as factors negatively impacting its financial performance. Corus submitted an application last week, requesting "urgent" changes to some conditions for its...
John Quintet
6 days ago

SaskTel Expands infiNET to More Rural Areas in $200M Initiative

SaskTel has announced the upcoming launch of its infiNET service in the communities of Indian Head, Maple Creek, and Rosetown. This expansion is part of the Crown corporation's $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative aimed at enhancing internet connectivity in rural areas. The company expects select regions in these communities to be fibre-ready by mid-November. "Our...
Austin Blake
2 weeks ago