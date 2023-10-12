Quebecor Expands Videotron, Fizz, Freedom Mobile Across Canada

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

Quebecor is set to extend the service areas of its Videotron, Fizz, and Freedom Mobile brands in Canada, thanks to the new regulatory framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services established by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

The phased expansion aims to make these services accessible to millions more Canadian consumers.

“The creation of the regulatory framework for MVNO services by the CRTC was a crucial step in strengthening competition in Canada’s wireless sector,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, in a statement on Thursday.

“This framework enables us to step up the roll-out of our wireless products and services beyond the reach of our current network infrastructure starting today and give millions of Canadians access to more choice, better service quality, and better prices,” added the Quebecor CEO.

The CRTC’s MVNO framework allows established wireless carriers like Quebecor to offer their services to customers outside their existing network footprint in areas where they own wireless spectrum. This move is expected to intensify competition in the wireless sector, providing Canadians with more options and potentially lower prices.

