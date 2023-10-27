New X Premium+ and Basic Subscription Tiers Now Available

John Quintet
59 mins ago

x premium

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced the launch of a new Premium+ subscription tier.

“X Premium is an opt-in, paid subscription that offers additional features to improve your experience on X. X Premium has three tiers: Basic, Premium, and Premium+, with more features available in each tier. Subscribe now with localized pricing starting at $3/month or $32/year on Web in available countries,” explained the company on Friday.

The new Premium+ tier offers a range of features including an ad-free experience in the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ timelines, the largest boost for user replies compared to other Premium tiers or unverified users, and access to a full suite of creator tools. The Premium+ subscription is initially available on the web.

In addition to Premium+, X is also rolling out a new Basic tier priced at $3 USD per month when signing up via the web. This tier provides access to essential Premium features, aimed at enhancing the user experience on the platform.

In Canada, the monthly pricing for X’s subscription services starts at $15 on iOS and Android, and $10 on the web. Yearly subscriptions are available for $154.99.

The new subscription options aim to offer users more flexibility and customization in how they interact with the platform and come on the one year anniversary of Musk taking ownership of the social network.

Are you going to subscribe to Premium+ or Basic?

