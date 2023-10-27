X Celebrates One-Year Milestone with Growth, New Features: CEO

On the eve of its one-year anniversary under new ownership and management, X CEO Linda Yaccarino outlined the platform’s achievements and future prospects in a comprehensive update. “I am incredibly proud of the work our team has been doing to accelerate the future of X,” said Yaccarino on Thursday in a blog post.

She then shared highlights from the first year of X under Elon Musk’s ownership, here are some details:

Freedom of Expression : X has become a platform for open and respectful discourse within the bounds of the law.

: X has become a platform for open and respectful discourse within the bounds of the law. Safety Measures : The platform’s trust and safety team is actively combating hate speech, platform manipulation, and other issues. Partnerships have been established with organizations like the Technology Coalition and Anti-Defamation League for enhanced safety.

: The platform’s trust and safety team is actively combating hate speech, platform manipulation, and other issues. Partnerships have been established with organizations like the Technology Coalition and Anti-Defamation League for enhanced safety. User Engagement : The platform records 7.8 billion active minutes per day, with an average user spending more than 32 minutes daily.

: The platform records 7.8 billion active minutes per day, with an average user spending more than 32 minutes daily. User Base : X has over half a billion monthly users, with daily sign-ups averaging around 1.5 million.

: X has over half a billion monthly users, with daily sign-ups averaging around 1.5 million. Misinformation : Efforts to combat misinformation have been bolstered through Community Notes, which has over 100,000 contributors globally.

: Efforts to combat misinformation have been bolstered through Community Notes, which has over 100,000 contributors globally. Advertising : Over 1,700 advertisers returned to X last quarter, including 90 of the top 100 ad spenders from a year ago.

: Over 1,700 advertisers returned to X last quarter, including 90 of the top 100 ad spenders from a year ago. Product Innovation : Over 200 products and features have been shipped post-acquisition, including premium subscriptions and business verification.

: Over 200 products and features have been shipped post-acquisition, including premium subscriptions and business verification. Community Building : X Communities have seen a 300% rise in time spent since May, with 70,000 people joining a new community each day.

: X Communities have seen a 300% rise in time spent since May, with 70,000 people joining a new community each day. Messaging and Calling : Encrypted messaging and audio-video calling features have been introduced.

: Encrypted messaging and audio-video calling features have been introduced. Content : Users can now post up to 2 hours of 1080p or 3 hours of 720p video content, and up to 25,000 rich-text characters for long-form posts.

: Users can now post up to 2 hours of 1080p or 3 hours of 720p video content, and up to 25,000 rich-text characters for long-form posts. Payments: X is moving toward launching a global payment system, having secured money transmitter licenses in several states.

“This product innovation and business momentum stands on the shoulders of one of the most rigorous corporate restructurings in history. We are rebuilding our team and leadership to reflect the evolving needs of our customers and partners,” said the X CEO.

“And if we can achieve all of this in just 12 months, just imagine the scope of our ambition for next year – from expanded search to newswires to payments, we are just getting started,” Yaccarino concluded, before adding, “One year in, the future of X is bright.”