RiverTV Expands Core Package with 3 Extra Channels

The RiverTV live and on-demand streaming TV app has added new channels this week. Gusto TV, Tastemade, and Tastemade Home are now in the core package of over 40 channels at no extra cost, says the company.

Gusto TV is an international food channel, while Tastemade focuses on food and lifestyle programming. Tastemade Home targets homeowners and renters with design shows and DIY-focused content.

“With the addition of these great channels, we believe RiverTV is by far the best value lifestyle, kids and news-focused streaming entertainment service available today in Canada,” said Susan Hershman, Head of Marketing for RiverTV, in a statement.

The core package is available for a one-month free trial and is accessible on various platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, and Android TV devices. The monthly subscription fee remains at $16.99 CAD.

RiverTV’s basic package includes a variety of top-rated shows and movies from channels such as Global TV, CBC, Food Network, and HGTV among others. The service also offers add-on channels like Hollywood Suite and Super Channel, as well as a selection of French-language and multicultural channels.

RiverTV offers cable-free live and on-demand TV without the need for set-top boxes, contracts, or hidden fees. The service aggregates channels from leading Canadian programming groups including Corus, and CBC Radio Canada, to name a few.