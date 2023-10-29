Apple Gifts AirPods Max Swag Box to Influencers for Mac Event

Apple is sending out special gift boxes containing AirPods Max headphones and themed snacks to select influencers in anticipation of its upcoming online-only Mac event set for Monday.

The event, scheduled for 5pm PT/8pm ET on October 30, marks the first time Apple has hosted an evening event. Get ready for CEO Tim Cook to say “good evening” for the first time.

Tech reviewer Lamarr Wilson revealed the contents of the gift box on TikTok, expressing gratitude for the “surprise box.” The box includes AirPods Max headphones and an assortment of “sweet and spooky” snacks and drinks intended to be enjoyed during the event.

“OMG Thx @apple for the surprise box! #AppleEvent on October 30th 5pm PT/8pm ET #Halloween #unboxing,” Wilson posted on Saturday (via 9to5Mac).

The event invite, also included in the gift box, embraces the Halloween season. It states: “It’s almost Halloween and Apple has some treats in store for you. On the evening of October 30th, we’ll unveil something special and invite you to join the online watch party. To make your viewing experience a bit more ‘spatial,’ we hope you’ll enjoy immersive listening with AirPods Max, along with a few sweet and spooky snacks.”

The move appears to be a marketing strategy aimed at generating buzz for the event, which is expected to unveil new Mac products. The inclusion of AirPods Max suggests that audio or “spatial” experiences could be a focus of the announcements.

Apple is expected to unveil a trio of next-generation M3 chips for the Mac, including M3 Pro and M3 Max versions according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.