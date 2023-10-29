Speed Test: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 8 Pro [VIDEO]

In a recent speed test conducted by PhoneBuff, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max demonstrated superior performance over Google’s newest Pixel 8 Pro.

The test aimed to evaluate the processing speed and multitasking capabilities of both flagship smartphones, and is one of the YouTube channel’s flagship tests performed by a robot holding a stylus.

The Pixel 8 Pro, powered by the newest Tensor G3 chip from Google and 12 GB of RAM, failed to outpace the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which runs on Apple’s latest A17 Pro chip. The iPhone also benefits from faster NVMe storage, while the Pixel 8 Pro uses the slower UFS 3.1 storage, points out PhoneBuff.

During the test, both phones were subjected to a series of tasks including launching apps, editing photos, and exporting videos. The iPhone completed the first lap of the test in 2 minutes flat, while the Pixel 8 Pro lagged behind, finishing 27 seconds later. The iPhone’s lead extended in the second lap, where it managed to keep all apps open in the background, unlike the Pixel, which failed to keep Microsoft Word and Excel open.

PhoneBuff shows that the iPhone 15 Pro Max completed the entire test 40 seconds faster than the Pixel 8 Pro, marking a significant win for Apple’s flagship device. But as PhoneBuff says, a Pixel smartphone has never won one of its flagship speed test challenges, so this end result may not be exactly a big surprise.

Check out the full video below: