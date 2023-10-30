Apple Announces MacBook Pro with M3 Family of Chips

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

m3 macbook pro

Apple has announced its new MacBook Pro with M3 family of chips.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is up to 60% faster vs M1 and up to 40% vs M2.

Apple says gameplay with M3 brings even more realistic shadows and reflection.

The 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is now up to 40% faster than the 16-inch M1. Clearly, Apple wants those with an older M1 MacBook Pro to upgrade, but moreso those professionals still using a Mac with an Intel chip.

MacBook Pro with M3 Pro can drive two external resolution displays.

As for the MacBook Pro with M3 Max, it is “an absolute beast” that pushes the limits of computing. It’s up to 2.5x faster than the 16-inch M1 Mac, says Apple.

These new M3 MacBook Pro models can now support up to 128GB of RAM, an option introduced for the Mac Studio 18 months ago. M3 Max can drive four high-resolution external displays.

There’s now 22 hours of battery life says Apple. “These are the most powerful laptops we’ve ever created,” says Apple.

MacBook Pro with M3 Pro/Max–of course the most expensive versions–come in a new colour option: Space Black. Looks like the leak of that MacBook Box was indeed real.

…developing, refresh for updates

