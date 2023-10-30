Apple’s iMac Accessories are Still Lightning and Not USB-C

After refreshing the 24-inch iMac with a new M3 chip, Apple has stuck with Lighting ports for its Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad.

Many thought with the iPhone 15 lineup shifting from Lighting to USB-C, everything else from the company was destined to make the switch as well. But hold onto your pants folks, because the transition away from Lightning is not here yet when it comes to the iMac.

Who knows why Apple has stuck with Lightning for this trio of iMac accessories? Maybe there’s a glut hanging around that needs to go before we see a transition to USB-C? Or Apple doesn’t want to spend the time and money to convert them?

The transition to USB-C will come eventually, but it’s not happening today for this 24-inch iMac with M3, as rumoured.