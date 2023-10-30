Apple’s New M3 24-Inch iMac: What You Need to Know

Austin Blake
4 seconds ago

Apple iMac M3 productivity 231030 big jpg large

Apple has unveiled its new 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, promising significant performance improvements over previous models.

The new iMac is up to 2x faster than the prior generation featuring the M1 chip. For those transitioning from Intel-based iMacs, the new model is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model.

“The new iMac with M3 is incredible for anyone, especially those who haven’t yet upgraded from Intel, providing a giant leap in performance and capabilities only possible with Apple silicon,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, in a statement.

Specifically, the M3 chip brings an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, with support for up to 24GB of unified memory. Users can expect up to 30% faster performance in Safari and productivity apps like Microsoft Excel.

Gaming experiences are also enhanced, with up to 50% faster frame rates. For content creators, the new iMac allows for editing and playback of up to 12 streams of 4K video, which is 3x more than before. Video projects in Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro can be produced up to 2x faster, and photo processing in apps like Adobe Photoshop is also up to 2x faster.

On the environmental front, Apple stated that the new iMac is built using 100% recycled materials for several components, aligning with the company’s sustainability goals.

The 24-inch iMac with M3 is available for order starting today and will reach stores on November 7. The 8-core GPU model starts at $1,699 (CAD), while the 10-core GPU model starts at $1,949 (CAD), with a $100 price increases compared to the M1 in 2021.

