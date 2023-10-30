Apple Kills the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Finally

With the refresh of Apple’s 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the newest M3 chips, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has been terminated, resulting in the death of the controversial Touch Bar.

Apple previously had 13-inch MacBook Pro options available with its M2 chip starting at $1,699 CAD, but that is no longer available. Everyone now must pick from a 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3.

The Touch Bar was a feature touted as a game-changer by Apple, but power users either loved or hated the touch design that replaced reliable physical function keys. The Touch Bar debuted in October 2016 and seven years later, Apple has put it in the grave.

You can still buy the 13-inch MacBook Pro from Apple, however, as refurbished units are still available in the online store, starting from $1,249 powered by the M1 and M2 chip.

After debuting M3, previous M2 versions of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro are no longer available, along with the M1 24-inch iMac.