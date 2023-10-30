Apple’s New M3 MacBook Pro: What You Need to Know

Apple has announced its latest MacBook Pro models, featuring the new M3 family of chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is priced from $2,099 in Canada and is aimed at everyday tasks as well as performance-intensive applications. The 14- and 16-inch models with M3 Pro and M3 Max offer enhanced performance and are available in a new exclusive space black finish.

“There is nothing quite like MacBook Pro. With the remarkable power-efficient performance of Apple silicon, up to 22 hours of battery life, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, and advanced connectivity, MacBook Pro empowers users to do their life’s best work,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Key Features:

M3 Family of Chips : The new chips are the first for a personal computer to be built using 3-nanometer technology. They feature next-generation GPU architecture and a faster CPU.

: The new chips are the first for a personal computer to be built using 3-nanometer technology. They feature next-generation GPU architecture and a faster CPU. Display and Battery : All models come with a Liquid Retina XDR display that is 20% brighter. The laptops offer up to 22 hours of battery life.

: All models come with a Liquid Retina XDR display that is 20% brighter. The laptops offer up to 22 hours of battery life. Performance : The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is up to 60% faster than its predecessor with M1. The M3 Pro and M3 Max models are designed for more demanding workflows, offering up to 40% faster performance than the 16-inch model with M1 Pro.

: The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is up to 60% faster than its predecessor with M1. The M3 Pro and M3 Max models are designed for more demanding workflows, offering up to 40% faster performance than the 16-inch model with M1 Pro. Environmental Impact: The laptops are made from 100% recycled aluminum and rare earth elements. Apple aims to be carbon neutral across its entire manufacturing supply chain by 2030.

Availability:

Customers can place orders starting today, October 30, with availability beginning on November 7. The laptops will be sold in 27 countries and regions, including the U.S. and Canada.

Click here to see full Canadian pricing for the M3 MacBook Pro lineup.

This announcement comes as Apple continues to transition away from Intel-based Macs, aiming to offer significant performance improvements while maintaining energy efficiency.

