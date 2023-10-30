Apple’s M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max: What You Need to Know

John Quintet
1 hour ago

m3 chip family hero

Apple has unveiled its latest chipsets—M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max—touted as the most advanced chips ever designed for personal computers. These chips are the first in the industry to utilize 3-nanometer process technology, offering significant performance improvements and new capabilities for Mac devices.

“With 3-nanometer technology, a next-generation GPU architecture, a higher-performance CPU, faster Neural Engine, and support for even more unified memory, M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are the most advanced chips ever built for a personal computer,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, in a statement.

The M3 family introduces a next-generation GPU with features like Dynamic Caching and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. These enhancements result in rendering speeds up to 2.5 times faster than the previous M1 chips.

The CPU performance cores and efficiency cores have also been improved, showing a 30% and 50% speed increase over the M1 chips, respectively. The Neural Engine in the new chips is 60% faster than its predecessor.

The chips also bring new features to MacBook Pro and iMac, including support for AV1 decode, which enhances video experiences from streaming services. The unified memory architecture in these chips supports up to 128GB of memory, enabling more complex workflows.

The M3 chip features 25 billion transistors and a 10-core GPU, offering up to 35% faster CPU performance compared to the M1. The M3 Pro comes with 37 billion transistors and an 18-core GPU, designed for more graphics-intensive tasks. The M3 Max, designed for the most demanding professional workloads, pushes the transistor count to 92 billion and features a 40-core GPU.

In addition to performance enhancements, the new chips are also energy-efficient. “The power-efficient performance of M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max helps the new MacBook Pro and iMac meet Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency,” the company stated. Apple aims to have net-zero climate impact across its entire business by 2030, including its manufacturing supply chain and the lifecycle of every product.

These new chips signify a major leap in Apple’s silicon technology and are expected to set new industry standards for performance and efficiency.

The new M3 family of chips can be found in the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro and also updated 24-inch iMac.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Mac

Apple’s New M3 24-Inch iMac: What You Need to Know

Apple has unveiled its new 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, promising significant performance improvements over previous models. The new iMac is up to 2x faster than the prior generation featuring the M1 chip. For those transitioning from Intel-based iMacs, the new model is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models...
Austin Blake
31 mins ago

Apple M3 24-inch iMac Canadian Pricing Now Available

Apple announced its next-generation M3 chip family tonight for the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac. Canadian pricing for the new M3 iMac is now available—check it out below: iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,699 (CAD) and $1,629 (CAD) for education, and is available in four colours: green, pink, blue, and silver....
Gary Ng
39 mins ago

Apple’s New M3 MacBook Pro: What You Need to Know

Apple has announced its latest MacBook Pro models, featuring the new M3 family of chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is priced from $2,099 in Canada and is aimed at everyday tasks as well as performance-intensive applications. The 14- and 16-inch models with M3 Pro and M3 Max...
Austin Blake
50 mins ago