Facebook, Instagram to Offer Paid Subscription for No Ads in Europe

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Facebook instagram no ads europe jpg

Meta has announced a new subscription model for Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland.

Starting in November, residents in these regions will have the option to use the platforms either for free with ads or subscribe to an ad-free experience. The subscription will cost €9.99/month on the web and €12.99/month on iOS and Android platforms.

The move comes as Meta aims to comply with evolving European regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“We believe in an ad-supported internet, which gives people access to personalized products and services regardless of their economic status,” said Meta in a press release on Monday. The new subscription model is designed to balance regulatory requirements while offering users a choice in how they interact with Meta’s platforms.

While subscribed, users’ information will not be used for advertising purposes. The subscription will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in a user’s Accounts Center until March 1, 2024. After that date, an additional fee will apply for each extra account.

Meta clarified that advertisers could still run personalized ad campaigns for users who opt for the free, ad-supported service. The company also emphasized its commitment to user privacy and security, stating that whether users choose the free or subscription-based model, their information will remain private and secure under Meta’s policies and GDPR.

The subscription model is part of Meta’s broader strategy to adapt to regulatory changes in Europe. It follows a recent ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) and anticipates the entry into force of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

“The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators,” Meta noted.

The ad-free subscription will be available to users aged 18 and up, and the company is exploring options for providing teens with a responsible ad experience. The new model has been incorporated into Meta’s most recently announced business outlook and guidance.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Now Fixing Android 14 Storage Bug on Pixel Phones

Google has acknowledged a known issue affecting some Pixel devices (Pixel 6 and later models) that have been updated to Android 14 and have multiple users set up. The issue can result in the primary user being unable to access media storage or cause the device to reboot with a "Factory data reset" message. Accepting...
John Quintet
53 mins ago

CRTC Slaps $40,000 Fine on Quebec Man for Phishing Text Scams

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has issued a $40,000 penalty to Sami Medouni, a Quebec resident, for his involvement in a large-scale phishing campaign. The announcement was made by the CRTC's Chief Compliance and Enforcement Officer, who detailed the findings of the investigation on Monday. The probe began after an unnamed phone company...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Meta Expands Paid Verified Badges to Businesses in Canada

Meta is extending its Meta Verified test for businesses to include Instagram and Facebook in Canada. Initially launched in New Zealand and Australia, the service aims to add value to businesses by enhancing their visibility and credibility on Meta's platforms—if they open their wallets and subscribe. Priced at $36.99 CAD per month in Canada, businesses...
John Quintet
2 hours ago