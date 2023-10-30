Meta Expands Paid Verified Badges to Businesses in Canada

Meta is extending its Meta Verified test for businesses to include Instagram and Facebook in Canada.

Initially launched in New Zealand and Australia, the service aims to add value to businesses by enhancing their visibility and credibility on Meta’s platforms—if they open their wallets and subscribe.

Priced at $36.99 CAD per month in Canada, businesses can subscribe to Meta Verified, which offers a range of features designed to help them stand out and build customer trust. These features include a verified badge, proactive monitoring against impersonation, dedicated account support, and enhanced discoverability in search results and feed recommendations.

“Meta Verified is built to help businesses more easily stand out on our apps and build confidence with their customers,” said the company in a statement to iPhone in Canada. The service complements existing tools and is particularly aimed at helping small businesses establish their brand and attract new customers.

To ensure the integrity of the verification process, Meta has implemented multiple steps and checks. Businesses must meet specific eligibility criteria, including a minimum tenure and activity level for their Business Account and selected Facebook page or Instagram account. Two-factor authentication must also be enabled, and businesses are required to validate their information through methods such as phone number, email, or domain verification.

The subscription service is available for purchase on mobile platforms and is limited to one business asset subscription per Facebook page or Instagram professional account. Future plans include the availability of bundled subscriptions for both platforms.

Meta emphasizes that all subscribers and their content must adhere to the company’s Terms of Use and Community Guidelines. The service also includes proactive monitoring to protect against business impersonation, adding an extra layer of brand protection for subscribers.