Microsoft to Block Unauthorized Third-Party Accessories on Xbox

Microsoft looks to ban the use of unauthorized third-party accessories with its Xbox consoles, starting on November 12, reports Windows Central.

Users have reported receiving a warning message, identified by the error code “0x82d60002,” when connecting such accessories. The message advises users to refer to Xbox’s list of authorized products.

Windows Central say sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans suggest that this move may be related to the company’s expansion of its program for approved third-party wireless Xbox controllers. Currently, most third-party Xbox controllers are wired.

The warning message states: “A connected accessory is not authorized. Using unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023.”

Brook Gaming, a brand known for its third-party gaming accessories, has already felt the impact of this policy change. In a statement, the company acknowledged that its products may encounter functional disruptions when used on Xbox consoles running the latest OS version. Brook Gaming is committed to finding a solution to maintain product quality and functionality.

The policy change has not yet affected controversial accessories like Cronus or XIM, which allow users to mimic a mouse and keyboard as an Xbox controller. These accessories have been used for both competitive and accessibility purposes.

The decision to block unauthorized accessories is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to control the hardware ecosystem around its Xbox consoles. It appears to be a security measure aimed at restricting inputs that could provide unfair advantages in gameplay. However, the policy is also affecting many “fair” accessories, particularly those used in fighting games.

Officially licensed products from third parties, such as Turtle Beach and Razer, will remain unaffected by this change.