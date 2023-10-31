YouTube Crackdown on Ad Blockers Goes Global, Urges Ad Views

YouTube is escalating its actions against the use of ad blockers by users. You may have noticed recently that ad block messages have been going up, only allowing you a handful of more videos before videos would cease. Even some ad blocker workarounds no longer work.

According to a statement provided to The Verge by Christopher Lawton, YouTube’s communications manager, the platform has initiated a “global effort” to persuade users to either enable ads or opt for YouTube Premium.

Users who encounter YouTube’s anti-ad blocker measures will see a notice stating, “video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled.” The notice also provides an option to permit ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium. While some users may still be able to view videos despite the warning, others report being consistently blocked from viewing content.

“Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favourite content on YouTube,” said Christopher Lawton, YouTube’s communications manager. Lawton also emphasized that the “use of ad blockers” is in violation of the platform’s terms of service.

YouTube initially began disabling videos for users with ad blockers in June, describing it as a “small experiment globally.” We can confirm that ad blockers don’t work on YouTube anymore.

This move is part of a series of changes YouTube has made to its advertising model this year. In May, the platform introduced unskippable 30-second ads on its TV app and later experimented with longer but less frequent ad breaks.

Although YouTube aims to encourage subscriptions to its ad-free YouTube Premium service, a recent $2 price increase and the discontinuation of its cheaper Premium Lite plan may deter potential subscribers.