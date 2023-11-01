Chrome for iOS Now Lets You Move the URL Bar to the Bottom

Chrome on iOS has rolled out a new feature allowing users to reposition the address bar to the bottom of their iPhone screens.

The update comes as part of Chrome’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience on iOS devices, which includes AI-driven text translation and address detection on websites.

Nick Kim Sexton, Product Manager for Chrome, stated on Monday that the new feature is a response to user preferences regarding address bar positioning, which can vary depending on hand size and device type. “We know people prefer different address bar positions depending on the size of their hands and devices, and we took those preferences into account when building this highly requested feature,” said Sexton.

To move the address bar, users can either long-press on the address bar and select the “Move address bar to bottom” option or navigate to the Settings menu and choose their preferred address bar position.

It was discovered back in August that Google was testing changes in Chrome on iOS to move the ‘Omnibox’ to the bottom, like it is now on Safari.