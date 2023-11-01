Disney+ with Ads Launches in Canada; Rogers is the Ad Rep

Disney+ has officially launched an ad-supported subscription offering in Canada, as previously teased. The new tier, named “Disney+ Standard with Ads,” is available alongside existing subscription plans, which have been rebranded as “Disney+ Premium.”

“Our new ad tier and standard tier offerings give our viewers the freedom to choose how they experience all that Disney+ has to offer. From timeless classics to the latest hits, Canadians can now enjoy the full breadth and depth of content from The Walt Disney Company’s 100-year history in more ways than ever before,” said Jason Badal, VP & General Manager of Disney+ Canada.

The Disney+ Standard with Ads plan offers access to an extensive library of films, documentaries, series, and shorts. Viewers get concurrent streaming on up to two supported devices, with high-quality video formats including Full HD 1080p where supported.

Existing Disney+ customers can either remain on their current “Disney+ Premium” subscription or switch to the new Standard with Ads plan for $7.99/month or the Standard plan for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Premium subscribers pay $14.99/month or $149.99/year and require no further action to maintain their current plan.

Disney says the ad-supported tier employs advanced proprietary advertising technology and audience-based capabilities, offering value to both consumers and advertisers.

The company has partnered with Rogers Sports & Media as its ad representative in Canada. So far, Rogers has secured over 30 national advertisers and top media agencies for the launch, including Omnicom Media Group Canada, GroupM Canada Inc., dentsu Canada, and Publicis Canada.

The Disney+ Standard with Ads subscription is intended for use only in Canada and in countries where an ad-supported subscription is available. Subscribers to this plan will not have access to Premium features like Downloads and SharePlay, as well as Dolby Atmos at launch.

“Canadians are captivated by our streaming content 365 days a year,” said Al Dark, Chief Revenue Officer, Rogers Sports & Media, in an issued statement. “We are so excited to add Disney+ to our premier streaming portfolio, and provide our advertisers with bold storytelling, access to engaged audiences, and new opportunities for brands.”

