Netflix’s Ad-Supported Plan Reaches 15 Million Users Globally

One year after the launch of its ad-supported plan, Netflix announced that it now has 15 million global monthly active users. The streaming giant has been focusing on areas that advertisers find most crucial, while delivering a wide range of entertainment options.

“In just 12 months, we elevated our measurement capabilities and rolled out third-party verification with partners like Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify globally,” said Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising Business at Netflix on Wednesday.

The company also launched Nielsen ONE measurement in the U.S. and introduced additional ad formats and features, including varying ad durations and expanded category availability.

Netflix has also improved the user experience for its ad-supported plan, upgrading video quality from 720p to 1080p and allowing two concurrent streams. By the end of this week, members will also have the ability to download their favorite series and movies, making Netflix the only ad-supported streamer to offer this feature.

In collaboration with Microsoft Advertising, Netflix is set to introduce more offerings and enhancements. Starting in Q1 2024, a new binge ad format will be available, allowing viewers to watch a fourth consecutive episode ad-free. QR codes in advertising will also be launched in the U.S. in early 2024.

The company has initiated Title Sponsorships, starting with Frito Lay’s Smartfood for the Emmy-nominated series “Love is Blind.” Additional sponsorships are planned for upcoming shows like “Squid Game: The Challenge” and the final season of “The Crown.”

Moment Sponsorships and Live Sponsorships are also in the pipeline, with T-Mobile and Nespresso among the presenting sponsors for Netflix’s newest live sports event, The Netflix Cup, scheduled for November 14.

Netflix is also working to bring more measurement capabilities to advertisers globally and aims to enable campaign verification in 2024 through partnerships with third-party providers.

“This is just the beginning and we can’t wait to see what’s next,” concluded Reinhard.

Netflix with ads launched in Canada last year and is priced at $5.99 per month. Are you subscribed to Netflix with ads right now?