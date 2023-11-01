SpaceX Cuts Starlink Price in Canada; Offers Refurbished Kit at $250

John Quintet
7 seconds ago

starlink hero

SpaceX’s Starlink has introduced refurbished hardware kits available for $250 in the Canadian market, according to the company’s recently updated website reports Tesla North.

This offer presents a 50% discount compared to the standard hardware kit, which is priced at $499 CAD as part of promo pricing right now (normally $759). The refurbished kits are thoroughly cleaned and inspected, ensuring they meet the same functional standards as new kits. Shipping will cost you $50 in Canada.

The service package includes unlimited high-speed, low-latency internet for those in rural areas. Customers can set up their Starlink systems using a simple app available on iOS and Android, without the need for professional installation. It’s basically just plug-and-play. After purchase, users can log into their Starlink accounts to browse a selection of compatible accessories.

Billing starts either upon activation of the Starlink hardware or 30 days post-shipment, whichever occurs first. The monthly service fee remains at $140, separate from the hardware costs.

Each refurbished Starlink kit comes complete with a WiFi router, a 50-foot Starlink cable, a router AC power cable, and a base, offering consumers a cost-effective option for internet connectivity.

Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellite constellations offer high-speed internet for those in rural areas, unmatched by telecom incumbents. There are plans available for those looking in fixed locations, but also a Roam option for people living in RVs, boats and more.

SpaceX offered a discounted Starlink hardware promo that recently ended (it was down to $199), but now this new promotion is available albeit not as good, but still below regular pricing.

