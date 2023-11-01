Twitch Ending Support of Nintendo Switch App, Starting on November 6

Twitch has announced that it will be shutting its support of the Twitch app on Nintendo Switch consoles. Starting on November 6, new users will no longer be able to download the app from the eShop.

This week, Twitch began notifying users that it will no longer be supporting its app made for Nintendo Switch. As reported by Eurogamer, emails began hitting the inboxes of users. “We are reaching out to let you know that we have made the hard decision to remove the Twitch App from the Nintendo Switch,” the company says.

The news was then widely relayed on the Twitch Help page for the Nintendo Switch app. The company states users have until November 6th to install the app on their device as it’ll no longer be downloadable from the eShop. However, all users will “lose access to the Twitch App on Nintendo Switch starting January 31, 2024.”

The Nintendo Switch Twitch app allows users to watch streams live, interact with channels, and more. However, the app is much more simple and streamlined compared to the Xbox and PlayStation apps. Unlike its counterparts, players can’t actively stream from the Nintendo Switch app.

Twitch hasn’t clarified why support is ending. It’s possible the retention and userbase of the app don’t warrant ongoing support. Alternatively, support may end with the team transitioning over to the development of an app for the Nintendo Switch successor. Reports claim that a next-gen Nintendo Switch could arrive in a release window of mid-to-late 2024.