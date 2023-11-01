Wealthsimple Giving Free iPhone 15 for Deposits $100,000 or More

1 hour ago

Toronto-based Wealthsimple has launched a promotion for select new and existing clients, offering an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro for deposits or transfers of at least $100,000 CAD. The promotion is valid from today, November 1, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. ET to December 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To qualify, funds must be transferred from a third party not affiliated with Wealthsimple.

  • Deposits ranging from $100,000 to $199,999 CAD will earn an iPhone 15 (128GB).
  • Deposits of $200,000 CAD or more will earn an iPhone 15 Pro (128GB).

Eligibility for the reward will be calculated based on the net amount of cumulative deposits and transfers into Wealthsimple accounts, minus any withdrawals or transfers out during the promotional period.

To be eligible for the reward, clients must:

  • Have all Wealthsimple accounts in good standing.
  • Be a legal resident of Canada.
  • Be of the age of majority in their province or territory.
  • Have received an invitation to participate via email, push notification, or other advertising channels.
  • Register for the offer and complete the linked registration form.
  • Transfer or deposit funds from a third party not affiliated with Wealthsimple.

The reward is non-transferable and cannot be combined with other offers. Limit is one promotion participation per client.

Qualified clients will receive their iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro within eight weeks after the promotional period ends or eight weeks after the deposit or transfer is complete, whichever comes later. A confirmation email will be sent within 3-4 weeks of the promotional period ending to those who meet the criteria.

All transfers and deposits must be initiated during the promotional period and completed within 60 days of the end of the promotional period to be eligible. A tracking number for the shipment may be provided.

Look, it may be cheaper and less of a hassle to just buy an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro outright from Apple. But if you have cash to move and want a free iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, this might be one way to get it.

Click here to sign up for Wealthsimple and get a $10 cash bonus with your first $100 deposit.

