Bell to Launch Cable Internet Service in Quebec

In a move to expand its digital footprint, Bell has announced the introduction of a high-speed cable internet service in specific regions of Québec.

This initiative aims to cater to areas where fibre internet remains inaccessible, said a Bell spokesperson to iPhone in Canada on Thursday.

The new service has speeds of up to 400Mbps, while unlimited usage is included. Bell says there’s no upfront fees and there’s self-installation as all equipment is shipped to a customer’s front door.

All internet packages will include one free Wi-Fi 6 capable pod, while extra pods are available at $5/month.

“By offering these communities Bell-branded cable internet, we’re able to offer high-speed internet to them for the first time and give them the chance to leverage all that Bell has to offer and bundle with other services, taking advantage of all the benefits of being a Bell customer,” said the company in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Interestingly enough, Bell’s website for internet touts its pure fibre internet is “more than 900% faster than cable’s total speeds of 1550 Mbps, albeit this new cable internet only has speeds up to 400 Mbps.

Bell cable internet will be available later in November, with customers able to make orders on its website and over the phone. When asked about entry pricing for cable internet, Bell said “more updates to come in the coming weeks.”