Dyson Zone Noise Cancelling Headphones Now Available in Canada for $999

The Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones are now available in Canada. Following months of availability in the U.S., the UK, Hong Kong, SAR, and Singapore, Dyson has launched its innovative headset in the Great White North.

Dyson Zone is the company’s first entry into the wearable market. The company best known for air purification tackles another type of pollution—noise pollution. That being said, the headset does offer air purification by way of its detachable travel visor. The Dyson Zone offers an immersive, wireless Bluetooth listening experience. The headphones provide up to 50 hours of listening with ultra-low distortion, active noise cancellation, and “faithful audio reproduction across the entire sound spectrum.”

Dyson has curated and specially engineered the Zone headset to minimize distortions, giving listeners an authentic listening experience. The drivers, electronics, mechanical systems, acoustics, and materials have all been carefully chosen and designed to minimize distortion. The driver output has also been equalized by intelligent signal processing 48,000 times a second, which when paired with active noise cancellation, neutralizes harmonic distortions.

The Dyson Zone features an 11-microphone array. Eight of these are used to monitor surrounding noises 384,000 times a second. Noise cancellation is available in up to 38 dB from 20 Hz to 20 kHz. This should result in a less disruptive listening experience whether you’re wearing them at home or while communicating across a bustling city like Toronto or Vancouver.

The development team of Dyson Zone is said to have built the headset with comfort in mind. As all users have varying desires for comfort, there are many elements to help accommodate all users. Ear cushions are designed to be flatter, not only providing a better seal on the ear. They are also designed to be better angled for optimal comfort. The headset also has adjustable clamp force for the headband.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Dyson product without it addressing air purification. To address city pollution, Dyson is able to create airflow compression units for its travel visor. The spin at roughly 10,000 rpm, drawing in air and purifying it for the wearer to breathe in. It’s able to filter and remove 99 percent of ultrafine particles. The headset provides three air purification settings—low, medium, and high. Battery life is estimated at six, three, and one and a half hours respectively.

You can now order a Dyson Zone from the company’s official website for $999.99.