Halifax Transit Launches Mobile Fare Payment App

HFXGO is a secure mobile fare payment app for Halifax Transit customers, allowing them to purchase tickets and passes directly from their smartphones or via a web portal.

“HFXGO is now available! With Halifax Transit’s new mobile fare payment app, you can purchase & use tickets and passes any time, anywhere on your smartphone,” said Halifax Transit on Thursday.

Developed by Masabi, it’s based on the JustRide app used by over 75 transit agencies globally. It’s compatible with most iOS and Android devices with current or previous major operating systems.

The app is free to download from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Users can create an account or continue as guests to purchase fares, needing a valid email for receipt delivery. Payment is made via Visa or MasterCard, and purchases are stored in the app’s Ticket Wallet, with receipts emailed.

The HFXGO Web Portal allows account management and ticket purchases. Refunds are available within 15 minutes of purchase if the ticket or pass is not activated. HFXGO is free to use, with no additional fees, but carrier charges for data usage may apply.

An internet connection is required for purchasing tickets or passes, but not for activation or use. Available fare products include single rides, 10 and 20 ride passes, day passes, and monthly passes, with prices varying for adults, youth, and seniors. Program passes like UPass and EPass are not available on HFXGO.

Tickets and passes must be activated just before boarding and are valid for 150 minutes, with day passes offering unlimited travel for their duration. Monthly passes are valid for one calendar month. Tickets and passes expire 365 days from purchase, and expiration details can be checked in the app.

If a ticket or pass is activated by mistake, it cannot be deactivated. Cash and physical tickets are still accepted, and users are responsible for having a working phone throughout their trip. In case of phone loss or replacement, tickets can be transferred to a new device, with a limit of three device switches over six months.

Payment for tickets and passes is via Visa or MasterCard, with the option to store payment details for future transactions.