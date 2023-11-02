What’s New on Apple Arcade This Holiday Season

Apple Arcade is set to enhance lineup this holiday season, introducing eight new titles for subscribers. These additions come alongside over 50 updates to existing games on the platform.

“We’ve added nearly 60 new games to Apple Arcade this year, and subscribers and their families have been loving the breadth and depth of the catalog with hits like Hello Kitty Island Adventure, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, TMNT Splintered Fate, Cypher 007, and so many others,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade. “To wrap up a great year of new games for Arcade players, we’ve saved some of the best for last and will be launching Football Manager 2024 Touch, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, and Puzzle & Dragons Story.

Here’s an overview of new gamings coming to Apple Arcade in the next two months:

Knotwords+: A logic puzzle game releasing on November 3.

A logic puzzle game releasing on November 3. Football Manager 2024 Touch : The renowned soccer management simulation game, set for release on November 6.

: The renowned soccer management simulation game, set for release on November 6. Downwell+ : An adventure game where players venture down a well, launching on November 17.

: An adventure game where players venture down a well, launching on November 17. Delicious – Miracle of Life+: A time management cooking game, available from November 24.

A time management cooking game, available from November 24. Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition : An adventure game filled with Disney magic, releasing on December 5.

: An adventure game filled with Disney magic, releasing on December 5. Sonic Dream Team : A new 3D action platformer from the Sonic franchise, also launching on December 5.

: A new 3D action platformer from the Sonic franchise, also launching on December 5. Puzzle & Dragons Story: A match-three puzzle RPG game, set to release on December 5.

A match-three puzzle RPG game, set to release on December 5. Turmoil+: A simulation game inspired by the 19th-century oil rush, available from December 5.

Apple recently increased the price of Apple Arcade in Canada, from $5.99 to $8.99 per month, a 50% jump. One should only subscribe to Apple Arcade if they are using an Apple One plan.