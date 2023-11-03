Apple Extended Holiday Returns Policy Now In Effect

Apple has updated its extended returns policy for the holiday season. This means those that have started shopping for the holidays can rest assured the ‘wrong’ gifts can be returned in the New Year.

Products purchased from the Apple Store Online between November 3, 2023, and December 25, 2023, are now eligible for returns until January 8, 2024. That’s a good two months from now so if you’re the type that wants an extended trial of an Apple product…

However, the company emphasizes that all other terms from the Apple Store Online Sales and Refunds Policy remain in effect for these purchases. Any items bought after December 25 will adhere to Apple’s Standard Returns Policy.

Under the Standard Returns Policy, customers who are unsatisfied with their purchase can initiate a return within 15 days of receiving their item. This applies to eligible products, including iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and certain third-party items.

However, Apple has listed several products that are exempt from returns:

Opened memory

Opened software (with exceptions)

Electronic Software Downloads

Print Products

Software Up-to-Date Program Products

Apple Gift Cards

Apple Gift Packaging

Apple Developer products

For software returns, customers can return the product if they decline the licensing terms and the software remains uninstalled. But, if the software’s media packaging seal or sticker is broken, it becomes non-returnable.