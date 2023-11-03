You Can Now Watch Disney+ Originals on Air Canada Flights

Air Canada has announced its collaboration with Disney, making it the first airline worldwide to feature Disney+ Originals on its in-flight entertainment system.

Among the exclusive Disney+ Originals available are the first three episodes of “Loki Season 1” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

“We are thrilled to bring Disney+ Original series and films to our inflight entertainment, further solidifying our expansive range of leading content. Families with kids and enthusiasts alike will enjoy watching familiar favourites and exciting new Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. Taking in a Disney+ Original is a great way for our global customers to start or end their journey with us,” said John Moody, Managing Director of Product Design at Air Canada, in an issued statement.

Starting this month, travellers can look forward to a curated selection of episodes from popular Disney+ Original series such as “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” “Cars on the Road,” and “Zootopia+.” Also, original movies like “Disenchanted” and “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” will also be available for viewing in the skies.

Recently, Air Canada added Apple TV+ to its in-flight entertainment system as well.