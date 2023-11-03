You Can Now Watch Disney+ Originals on Air Canada Flights

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

Air Canada Air Canada Becomes First Airline Globally to Offer Di

Air Canada has announced its collaboration with Disney, making it the first airline worldwide to feature Disney+ Originals on its in-flight entertainment system.

Among the exclusive Disney+ Originals available are the first three episodes of “Loki Season 1” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

“We are thrilled to bring Disney+ Original series and films to our inflight entertainment, further solidifying our expansive range of leading content. Families with kids and enthusiasts alike will enjoy watching familiar favourites and exciting new Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. Taking in a Disney+ Original is a great way for our global customers to start or end their journey with us,” said John Moody, Managing Director of Product Design at Air Canada, in an issued statement.

Starting this month, travellers can look forward to a curated selection of episodes from popular Disney+ Original series such as “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” “Cars on the Road,” and “Zootopia+.” Also, original movies like “Disenchanted” and “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” will also be available for viewing in the skies.

Recently, Air Canada added Apple TV+ to its in-flight entertainment system as well.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

‘Yellowstone’ Final Episodes Delayed to Nov. 2024: Paramount+

Paramount+ has confirmed the rescheduling of the much-anticipated final installment of 'Yellowstone' to November 2024. The announcement comes as the Yellowstone universe expands, with two new spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, following the success of 1883 and 1923. The series, a hit among Canadian viewers, has seen its first part of the final season already available...
Austin Blake
13 hours ago

Anytime Fitness Members to Get Free Apple Fitness+ in Canada

Anytime Fitness announced a partnership with Apple Fitness+ to provide its members with a comprehensive fitness experience, both digitally and in-person. Starting December 1, members of Anytime Fitness in Canada and the U.S. will have the added benefit of accessing Apple Fitness+ as part of their membership. Also, "Apple Fitness+ users who sign up for...
John Quintet
17 hours ago