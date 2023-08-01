You Can Now Watch Apple TV+ on Air Canada Flights

Air Canada has announced it will offer exclusive Apple TV+ original programming onboard its flights, starting today. This marks the airline as the first in Canada and the second globally to provide Apple TV+ content in the skies.

Content from Apple TV+ will include its original programs such as Ted Lasso, Bad Sisters, Severance, Foundation, and many others.

“We know that in-flight entertainment is an important part of our customers’ travel journey, particularly on long-haul flights. We continually evaluate opportunities to expand our entertainment and introduce exclusive, current content that our customers will love,” said John Moody, Managing Director of Product Design at Air Canada, in an emailed statement to iPhone in Canada. “This new partnership with Apple puts us on track to increase our onboard entertainment content by more than 95 per cent since last year.”

With this latest addition, Air Canada now boasts an in-flight entertainment portfolio of over 2,500 hours of movies, TV shows, podcasts, and music. This nearly doubles the content available last year it says. There are now over 420+ movies, 1,000+ TV episodes, 130+ music albums, podcasts and more in the Air Canada entertainment library.

Earlier in 2023, Air Canada has been recognized by Global Traveler as the Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment for five consecutive years and received the Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment in North America from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

In addition to the Apple TV+ deal, the airline partnered with Mattel last month to bring popular kids’ shorts onboard, and in May, offered free messaging for all Aeroplan members worldwide on all Wi-Fi equipped aircraft across its fleet. Last November, Air Canada also became the only Canadian carrier to offer live Canadian TV onboard equipped flights, bringing real-time global sporting events and news.